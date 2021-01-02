Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000

Published: 6:43 PM January 2, 2021

The initial rollout of secondary school and college coronavirus testing will begin from the first week of January. - Credit: PA

The infection rate of coronavirus in Norfolk has gone over 350 cases per 100,000 people for the first time.

A steep rise in positive cases across Norfolk comes a week after the government relaxed rules to allow households to mix on Christmas Day.

Every authority in the county hit a record high, with South Norfolk becoming the first to pass 400 cases per 100,000 people.

The latest figures have also been recorded after East Anglia was put into Tier 4 on Boxing Day due to the new variant of the virus.

According to Public Health England (PHE), in the seven days up to and including December 29 the number of cases in Norfolk per 100,000 people was 372.8, up from 262.3 the previous seven days.

Norfolk also recorded new 946 cases on Covid-19 on December 29, up from the previous high of 613 cases, recorded the previous day.

The rate of cases for England for the seven days up to December 29 was 467.7, compared with 400.4 the previous week.

Across the county there were 3,384 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the seven days up to December 29, compared with 2,381 the week before.

The seven day rates per 100,000 for each authority, with the previous week's rate in brackets:

Breckland - 355.8 (225.8)

Broadland - 385.4 (282.1)

Great Yarmouth - 396.6 (230.5)

King's Lynn & West Norfolk - 356.7 (285.4)

North Norfolk - 310 (221.3)

Norwich - 388.4 (326.5)

South Norfolk - 409.6 (244.2)



