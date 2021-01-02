Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000
- Credit: PA
The infection rate of coronavirus in Norfolk has gone over 350 cases per 100,000 people for the first time.
A steep rise in positive cases across Norfolk comes a week after the government relaxed rules to allow households to mix on Christmas Day.
Every authority in the county hit a record high, with South Norfolk becoming the first to pass 400 cases per 100,000 people.
The latest figures have also been recorded after East Anglia was put into Tier 4 on Boxing Day due to the new variant of the virus.
According to Public Health England (PHE), in the seven days up to and including December 29 the number of cases in Norfolk per 100,000 people was 372.8, up from 262.3 the previous seven days.
Norfolk also recorded new 946 cases on Covid-19 on December 29, up from the previous high of 613 cases, recorded the previous day.
The rate of cases for England for the seven days up to December 29 was 467.7, compared with 400.4 the previous week.
Across the county there were 3,384 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the seven days up to December 29, compared with 2,381 the week before.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 40s among 18 deaths of patients with Covid in last week
- 2 Could region be hit by return of Beast from the East?
- 3 Woman who died after becoming trapped under boat named
- 4 Police called to fight in supermarket car park
- 5 'A huge worry' - Norfolk primary schools ask for clarity before reopening
- 6 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk
- 7 Will the Queen retire to Norfolk in 2021?
- 8 Rising Covid rates sees staff moved from town's NHS unit to hospital
- 9 Norfolk school pool is being demolished to make space if it needs to expand
- 10 Former bank on sale for £1.1million with vault turned into sauna
The seven day rates per 100,000 for each authority, with the previous week's rate in brackets:
- Breckland - 355.8 (225.8)
- Broadland - 385.4 (282.1)
- Great Yarmouth - 396.6 (230.5)
- King's Lynn & West Norfolk - 356.7 (285.4)
- North Norfolk - 310 (221.3)
- Norwich - 388.4 (326.5)
- South Norfolk - 409.6 (244.2)