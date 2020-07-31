Search

£10,000 donation towards care packages for cancer patients

PUBLISHED: 10:49 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 31 July 2020

A delivery of the care packages to the Spire Hospital, as part of a collaboration between Big C, the Norfolk and Norwich and Spire hopsitals. Picture: Big C

Archant

Cancer patients who face surgery during the pandemic have begun receiving care packages while they undergo treatment, following a £10,000 donation by a hospital charity.

Big C, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and Spire, have joined forces for the project to let patients know they are not alone by handing out a pack of home comforts.

The NNUH charity has donated £10,000 towards the project which will see 20 packages delivered every week, to NNUH patients receiving treatment or undergoing surgery at the Spire Hospital.

Dr Melanie Pascale, director of charitable operations at Big C, said; “We know that undergoing treatment can be a difficult time for those diagnosed with cancer, especially given the current situation with Covid-19. The care packages are a way for the NNUH and Big C to remind those affected by cancer that they’re not alone and support is available. We hope they will bring some comfort to those receiving them.”

Trudy Garriock, specialist nurse at the Spire Hospital, said patients had been left overwhelmed at the gesture.

Julie Cooper, head of grants for the Norfolk & Norwich Hospitals Charity added; “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work together with Big C to support NNUH patients, and we are really pleased that we have been able to use part of our NHS Charities Together Covid Grants to do so.”

