Make-up artist hopes bold display will 'kick down doors' for endometriosis

Niki Etheridge painted a model live in Queen's Square in Attleborough in three hours. - Credit: Niki Etheridge

A Norfolk make-up artist hopes her event to raise awareness of a condition which affects one in 10 women will 'kick down doors' for the cause.

Niki Etheridge, 34, from Attleborough, held a live body painting display in Queen's Square in the town on Saturday, March 5 in aid of Endometriosis UK - a charity which provides support to those affected by endometriosis.

The condition can affect women of any age and is where tissue, similar to the lining of the womb, starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, often causing significant pain.

Niki Etheridge, 34, from Attleborough, also braved the shave earlier this year for Cancer Research UK. - Credit: Niki Etheridge

Ms Etheridge, who was diagnosed with it eight years ago, hopes her event, which took six months to plan, helps people like her "be heard and taken seriously".

She said: "I was asked 'why such a bold gesture to raise awareness?', to which I replied 'because one in 10 women have this chronic condition and have suffered through late diagnosis and pain.

"And still, a lot of people walking past had never heard of endometriosis.

Niki Etheridge and others raised £350 for Endometriosis UK by holding live body painting display in Queen's Square, despite the wet weather.

"This isn't about knocking on doors anymore, it's about kicking them down."

The make-up artist achieved her target of painting a model in three hours despite the wet weather, and has raised £350 for the charity.

