Ambulance service on 'highest alert' amid demand and heatwave

Tom Abell has officially taken up his post as chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST). - Credit: East of England Ambulance Service

A rising number of heat-related calls has seen the region's ambulance service placed on its highest level of alert - in line with all others in the country.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust continues to face unrelenting demand for its services, which have been exacerbated by soaring temperatures.

As the heatwave looks set to continue, every single ambulance trust in the country has been placed on high alert.

Tom Abell, chief executive at EEAST, said the trust had seen a "noticeable" increase in the number of calls it was receiving from people struggling in the heat.

He said: "What we continue to see is people continue to suffer from far too much heat exposure.

"People really need to be careful and make sure they stay protected and do not stay out in the sun any longer than necessary."

It comes as EEAST is also facing huge delays in handing patients over to hospital.

However, Mr Abell assured patients that if they are left waiting in a hospital forecourt, the ambulances are equipped to cope with the heat.

He said: "All our ambulances are air-conditioned and stay relatively cool and we are making sure our staff are amply supplied with water and refreshments."