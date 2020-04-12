Your amazing lockdown garden photos

Daisy Heary, five, camping in the garden with mum, big sister Lilly and big brother Frank. Picture: Tsveta Heary Archant

Photographers have been capturing the beauty of nature and the excitement of Easter from the comfort of their own home.

A blue tit living in a bird box in a garden in Costessey. Picture: Jeremy @Jem8472 on Twitter A blue tit living in a bird box in a garden in Costessey. Picture: Jeremy @Jem8472 on Twitter

Scores of pictures have been sent in from across Norfolk as the county stays in this bank holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Birds, butterflies and ladybirds as well as Easter activities are among the many shots that have been sent in by readers.

Among those making the most of the sun in their back garden were the Heardy family, with mum Tsveta sending in shots of her daughter Daisy, five, camping in the garden with siblings Lilly and Frank and making Easter bonnets.

An orange tip butterfly in the garden. Picture: Susan Bignell An orange tip butterfly in the garden. Picture: Susan Bignell

Olly Burton sent in a photo of his children Henry, five, and three-year-old George chatting to their friend across the road from under the garden fence in Scarning.

Youngster Juliet Bale came close to nature with a well-timed photograph from dad Adrian as a butterfly landed on her forehead.

Many emergency services and the government have continued to urge people to remain at home for the bank holiday to stop the spread of the virus as 9,785 people have now died in the UK.

