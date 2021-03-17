News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

All over-50s in Norfolk and Waveney can now book their Covid jabs

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:18 PM March 17, 2021    Updated: 12:48 PM March 17, 2021
Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing COVID vaccinations at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hal

People aged 50 to 54 can now book their coronavirus vaccination appointments - Credit: Danielle Booden

Everyone in Norfolk and Waveney aged 50 and over is being invited to book their coronavirus vaccination. 

All those aged 50 to 54 across England have been encouraged to organise appointments via the NHS website. 

The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. Picture: Ian Bu

The Covid vaccination centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange - Credit: Ian Burt

The age bracket is the final group on the government's vaccine priority list, as recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Those nine cohorts cover 99pc of those considered to be at high risk of dying in the event of contracting Covid-19.

Some 50 to 54-year-olds in Norfolk and Waveney are known to have received initial doses, while others under the age of 50 have already booked appointments.

Children and families minister Nadhim Zahawi. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi has praised the progress of the rollout - Credit: PA

Praising the latest milestone, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said the UK was "leading the way". 

“Vaccines are the best way out of this terrible pandemic and the NHS is doing everything it can to protect those most at risk as quickly as possible," he added.

Most Read

  1. 1 One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths
  2. 2 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
  3. 3 Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights
  1. 4 Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home
  2. 5 Anger as developer removes 'little forest' of trees
  3. 6 Armed police called to Norwich house
  4. 7 Police find faults after pulling over 26m vehicle on A47
  5. 8 Norfolk's would-be police boss slammed for 'sexist and racist' comments
  6. 9 Removal of wartime pillbox sparks sadness
  7. 10 New manager at Pensthorpe reveals date for reopening

“We are on track to offer vaccines to all adults by the end of July and I urge everybody who is eligible to get their jabs to protect yourself and your loves ones.”

Thus far, almost 25 million adults in the UK have received a first shot, while another 1.6 million have been administered their second. 

In the early stages of the rollout, leading politicians estimated that everyone over 50, frontline health workers and those with seriously underlying health conditions would have been offered a jab "by mid-April"

And that target looks likely to be met thanks to a surge in vaccine supply over the coming days, largely down to a significant shipment of Oxford/AstraZeneca doses arriving from the Serum Institute in India.

It means the programme is on course to be two weeks ahead of schedule. 

A large-scale Covid vaccination centre has opened in Harleston

A coronavirus jab being administered in Harleston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Around two million text messages are now being sent to the latest cohort, accompanied by a link directing them to the national booking system.

Those who are unable to access the website can call NHS England on 119. 

Everyone in the top nine priority groups - about 30 million people - should be offered a second injection by the middle of July.

The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. Picture: Ian Bu

The Covid vaccination centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange - Credit: Ian Burt

This is a maximum of 12 weeks after the first, a policy designed to maximise the number of people getting a vaccine and therefore receiving protection from the disease. 

The second phase of the rollout is split into three groups: 40 to 49-year-olds; 30 to 39-year-olds; and 18 to 29-year-olds.

They are due to be offered an initial dose of the vaccine by the end of July. 

Connaught Hall in Attleborough where a new mass vaccination centre has opened. Picture: Danielle Boo

The Covid vaccination centre at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

On Wednesday morning, health secretary Matt Hancock reassured the public that the Oxford jab is safe following concerns over blood clots. 

While a definitive link has not yet been established, several European nations have suspended use of the vaccine while they await the results of further research. 

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheringham RNLI crew

People

Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Road in Buxton was closed by Norfolk Police due to a fire at a property

Updated

Man taken to hospital after fire in village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Caroline Flack at a River Island clothing event. Caroline passed up the chance to bring along celebrity pals in favour of sharing it with her family

Exclusive

Caroline Flack's mum fears 'nothing has been learned' ahead of documentary

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Craig and David Rowland-Barnes, at their new home in Ormesby; James Askew and his partner Amber De Pasquale and the home they bought at Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell.

East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus