Physiotherapy moves from All Hallows

PUBLISHED: 14:38 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 19 April 2019

St Elizabeth Hospice at All Hallows' Hospital, Ditchingham.

All Hallows Healthcare Trust have announced physiotherapy services will no longer operate under the service.

Jaime Larter , who is one of the leading protestors against the closure of All Hallows Healthcare Trust. Picture: Sonya DuncanJaime Larter , who is one of the leading protestors against the closure of All Hallows Healthcare Trust. Picture: Sonya Duncan

In a post to Facebook on Wednesday (April 17), the health care provider detailed they can no longer accept public physio referral forms at the hospital in Ditchingham, near Bungay.

“We can no longer accept public physio referral forms at our hospital site in Ditchingham since this service no longer operates under All Hallows Healthcare Trust,” the social media post read.

Instead, the physio service is now commissioned by the East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH).

The Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG said the physiotherapy change of hands is an unrelated matter to the other services for sale under the All Hallows Healthcare Trust.

A spokesperson from the CCG said: “Previously the CCG purchased a relatively small amount of physio services from All Hallows along with a number of other providers.

“All physio services were included within the procurement for all adult community services which was undertaken during 2018. ECCH were the successful bidder and were awarded the contract in January when it was also publicly announced.

“Staff have TUPE transferred across to ECCH from 1 April 2019 in line with the new contract.”

They reiterated there has been no decision made on the new provider or providers for the rest of the services and they do not have a time scale for the decision.

Jaime Larter, 40, who created 'Save All Hallows' campaign group continues to lead the fight to stop the services being closed down.

Mrs Larter, whose father relies on the service, said she would is “never going to lose hope” in her battle to save the health care provider.

“More than ever I am just cross and keen to find out what the hell has happened,” she said.

Cath Byford, who is the chief officer and director of commissioning at the NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG, said: “It is the intention that, wherever possible, services will transfer to another provider or providers with little or no disruption to people who currently receive care and support.”

