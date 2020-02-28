Search

Advanced search

Holby City star to join lifesaving event at Norwich's Castle Quarter

PUBLISHED: 07:37 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 28 February 2020

Actor Alex Walkinshaw will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service

Actor Alex Walkinshaw will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service

Archant

A television actor will help teach lifesaving skills at an event in Norwich's Castle Quarter.

Alex Walkinshaw, who has appeared in Casualty and Holby City, will lend a hand at a CPR and defibrillator awareness event on Saturday March, 7.

You may also want to watch:

The event, which is hosted by Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS), is free to attend and will take place on the ground floor between 10am and 4pm.

Across the country the number of people surviving a cardiac arrest outside of hospital has doubled in a decade, which has been attributed in part to increased CPR and defibrillator awareness.

Al Moore, paramedic and registered nurse, said: "The key to a patient surviving a cardiac arrest is for them to receive basic life support as quickly as possible, including chest compressions and the use of a defibrillator."

For more information search stars4NARS on Facebook.

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Storm Jorge: Norfolk set to miss 70mph winds

Norfolk is set to miss Storm Jorge, which will bring winds of up to 70mph to other parts of the UK. Picture: Met Office

Ex-inspector overturns £100 parking fine for four-minute post office stop

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy over parking fines. Adam Hayes (pictured) won a court case to overturn the charge. Picture: Archant

Revamped walking trail on North Norfolk coast opened

A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. From left, Adam Blackbourn from Active Trails, Holkham Estate's general manager of conservation, Jake Fiennes, Andrew Middleton and Matt Hayward from Norfolk County Council and county councillor for Wells, Dr Marie Strong. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-inspector overturns £100 parking fine for four-minute post office stop

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy over parking fines. Adam Hayes (pictured) won a court case to overturn the charge. Picture: Archant

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Mother starts Grace Millane handbag appeal in Norfolk for victims of domestic violence

The Love Grace campaign was set up by her family to help women who are victims of domestic violence. Picture: Julie Garner

New family-run cafe opens for ‘the whole community’

Tina Cruz (right), manager of Contrast cafe in Watton, with her daughter Ana Cruz. Photo: Emily Thomson

Holby City star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Actor Alex Walkinshaw will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service
Drive 24