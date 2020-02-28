Holby City star to join lifesaving event at Norwich's Castle Quarter

Actor Alex Walkinshaw will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service Archant

A television actor will help teach lifesaving skills at an event in Norwich's Castle Quarter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex Walkinshaw, who has appeared in Casualty and Holby City, will lend a hand at a CPR and defibrillator awareness event on Saturday March, 7.

You may also want to watch:

The event, which is hosted by Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS), is free to attend and will take place on the ground floor between 10am and 4pm.

Across the country the number of people surviving a cardiac arrest outside of hospital has doubled in a decade, which has been attributed in part to increased CPR and defibrillator awareness.

Al Moore, paramedic and registered nurse, said: "The key to a patient surviving a cardiac arrest is for them to receive basic life support as quickly as possible, including chest compressions and the use of a defibrillator."

For more information search stars4NARS on Facebook.