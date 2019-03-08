Search

Hospital celebrates 25 years of cystic fibrosis nursing

PUBLISHED: 10:55 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 08 July 2019

Alison Betteridge, cystic fibrosis nurse specialist for children and Mary Ann Boyfield, cystic fibrosis nurse for adults. Photo: NNUH

Alison Betteridge, cystic fibrosis nurse specialist for children and Mary Ann Boyfield, cystic fibrosis nurse for adults. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) is celebrating a quarter of a century of cystic fibrosis (CF) specialist nursing.

The first CF nurses started working at the hospital in 1994 to support patients with the genetic condition and their posts were originally funded by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

In the last 25 years the team has grown from one CF nurse to a team of three looking after patients with cystic fibrosis and patients with other respiratory conditions.

Alison Betteridge, Cystic Fibrosis nurse specialist for children, said a lot of their role involves outreach work to help patients with CF look after their condition at home.

She said: "I'm pleased that ward staff know only a very few of the 70 patients living with cystic fibrosis we have locally. This is testament to the work the CF team, patients and their families for keeping children well and out of hospital.

"Having the children's and adult CF centres on one site gives us a huge advantage over many CF centres in the country, meaning that we are better able to support young people in their transition to adult services. We also go out to King's Lynn for shared care patients and offer a local service at the James Paget University Hospital to enable a closer to home approach."

