All 16 and 17-year-olds in England can now book their first Covid vaccine

Published: 8:39 AM August 23, 2021

All 16 and 17-year-olds in England can now book their first dose of the Covid vaccine ahead of the new term.

The government set August 23 as the target for all 16 and 17-year-olds to be be offered the vaccine, which has been done by text and letter.

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid is urging youngsters to get jabbed as soon as they can, with two weeks needed to build maximum immunity and schools and colleges returning in September.

In addition to this, children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable to coronavirus or who live with adults who are at increased risk of serious illness from the virus can book vaccines.

Cath Byford, chief nurse with NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We would urge anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to come forward to get the very best protection before the autumn and winter and younger people to have the single dose recommended by experts before schools, colleges and universities reopen in September."

Data from NHS England shows that only 7,000 people under-18 have been vaccinated in Norfolk and Waveney so far via local vaccination sites and walk-in centres.

See walk-in centres in Norfolk and Waveney at apps.norfolk.gov.uk/WalkIn/Form/AllAvailableClinics

