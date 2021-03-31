Norfolk Covid deaths down from 590 in January to 34 in March

Published: 7:14 AM March 31, 2021

ONS figures show 1,283 people have died from coronavirus in Norfolk this year. A candle was lit at Norwich Cathedral last week in memory of those who had died to mark the one year anniversary. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

More than one-third of all deaths reported in Norfolk since the start of this year have been related to coronavirus, new figures have revealed.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed the impact of the second wave on the region, with 1,283 reported deaths involving Covid-19 since the start of the year. Of those, 802 deaths, or 52pc of Covid deaths, occurred in a hospital setting.

The figures also marked the UK's coronavirus death toll passing 150,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The worst affected district was King's Lynn and West Norfolk with 238 deaths. This was followed by Broadland on 227 and Breckland with 200.

The authority with the fewest reported deaths was north Norfolk with 132, 100 of which occurred in a hospital setting.

But the latest ONS figures show a significant decrease in new deaths, with 11 recorded across all local authorities and settings between March 13 and 19.

At the height of the second wave in January, there were 590 Covid deaths across Norfolk's acute and community hospitals alone, which fell to 262 in February.

34 deaths have been reported in March showing a sign of Norfolk hospital's coming out the other side of the second wave, with all trusts reporting no new deaths.

The community hospitals will soon be approaching a month since their last reported death, which occurred on March 4.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn, the trusts have not seen a new Covid death in 10 days, with the last reports on March 20 and 21 respectively.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is nearing a week since its last reported death which was recorded on March 25.

The ONS counts deaths where COVID-19, including suspected cases, was mentioned on the death certificate, regardless of location.

In relation to the region's care homes 418 of the 913 deaths in 2021 related to coronavirus, 46pc of the total.

Broadland recorded 54pc of deaths down to the virus after 94 deaths. Norwich had the second highest with 53pc. North Norfolk saw just over a quarter of care home deaths related to Covid.

A further 46 people died at home and 17 in other settings.

In total 3,391 deaths have been reported in Norfolk since the start of 2021, with Covid deaths equating to 38pc of the total.