Hospital has vaccinated 11,500 people since programme began

Published: 4:47 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 4:53 PM January 29, 2021

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn has administered vaccines to 11,500 people - Credit: QEH

One of Norfolk's three main hospitals has administered jabs to 11,500 patients since its vaccination programme got under way.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King's Lynn, announced on Friday it had reached the milestone.

With its Covid-19 vaccination hub having opened on December 30, the trust's staff have been working round the clock to give out 450 doses every day.

In line with the government's priority list, those to receive the vaccine in recent weeks include over-80s and frontline health and social care workers.

Members of the hospital's own workforce have also been given jabs, with prioritisation for those at the highest risk of serious illness from contracting coronavirus.

QEH has so far vaccinated 80pc of its staff.

Among those relieved to receive their first dose on Friday (January 29) was Gail Griffiths, an unplanned needs support worker at Norfolk County Council.

"It feels so good to get this vaccine," she said. "I’ve been out in high-risk areas on the frontline since the beginning of the pandemic.

"In my job, you can’t social distance as you are giving personal care and supporting individuals in need out in the community.

"The service at QEH’s vaccination centre has been very good – the system is perfect."

The west Norfolk hospital's vaccination team has been strengthened by both redeployment and workers coming out of retirement.

Theatre sister Katie Lockwood was reassigned from her role in the day surgery unit at QEH.

"This new role is so rewarding," added Ms Lockwood. "I feel like I'm doing something to bring this horrible virus to an end.

"The patients are so grateful and the staff I work with are fantastic - it's really lovely."

On Thursday, it was revealed almost 60,000 over-80s in Norfolk and Waveney had thus far received a Covid jab - 82pc of the total population.

Health bosses have set a target of January 31 to administer first doses to the remaining 18pc.

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at QEH, said: "I’m so proud of the QEH team for vaccinating so many members of our local community, and our own staff so quickly.

"This vaccine is giving us hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel."