Village launches Platinum Jubilee scarecrow trail

Chris Bishop

Published: 5:02 PM June 3, 2022
Heacham scarecrows

Michael and Mary Harpley with the Queen outside their home in Heacham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Villagers have decorated their homes with scarecrows for a special Platinum Jubilee trail.

Some 30 have appeared around Heacham, where the parish council has published a map showing where to find them.

Queen scarecrow

Michael and Mary Harpley's Queen scarecrow on the Platinum Jubilee trail in Heacham - Credit: Chris Bishop

One of the most regal of them all is in Sunnyside Close, where pensioners Michael and Mary Harpley have surrounded a life-sized figure of the Queen with royal memorabilia.

It includes a special tea set Mr Harpley, then aged six, was presented with at school to commemorate Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

Heacham scarecrows

King Charles II famously hid in an oak tree to escape the Roundheads after the Battle of Worcester in 1651 - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I don't remember much about it," said retired British Gas engineer Mr Harpley, now 75, who grew up in Staffordshire. "Except we were the only house with a TV and everyone piled in to watch it."

Mrs Harpley, 72, sai : "I like doing things like this, I was in the Girl Guides and the Queen was our patron. I'm really proud of what she's done."

scarecrows

A scarecrow guard of honour in the High Street at Heacham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Visitors will be asked to vote for their favourite over the weekend. Maps can be downloaded via tinyurl.com/3jed3sz9.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry also puts in an appearance at Heacham - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
