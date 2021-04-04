News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:05 PM April 4, 2021   
dumped caravan at Heacham

The wooden caravan which has been abandoned at the roadside at North Beach in Heacham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Taxpayers look set to foot the bill to remove an abandoned caravan.

The wooden mobile home has been dumped alongside Heacham North Beach for "a long period of time", according to council planning officers.

Now they are requesting the go-ahead for "direct action" to remove the eyesore.

Heacham dumped caravan

Officers are seeking the go-ahead for 'direct action' to remove the eyesore at Heacham North Beach - Credit: Chris Bishop

A report to West Norfolk council's planning committee says the vehicle's owner has committed "the material change of use for the land from countryside to a mixed use of countryside and use for the siting of a residential caravan and tent and associated paraphernalia".

It adds: "It is apparent that a caravan has been in place on the Land for a long period of time and that this is considered by the local planning authority to constitute a use of land that requires planning permission, that has neither been applied for or granted in this instance."

You may also want to watch:

Officers left an enforcement notice at the site in April, 2019. It said the caravan had been left in "an unduly prominent position harming the character and appearance of the countryside" No appeal was made, so it came into effect two months later.

The report says a person "purporting to be the owner of the land" contacted the council and was given "guidance and information", which was ignored.

Heacham dumped caravan

Officials say the caravan has been abandoned at Heacham in "an unduly prominent position harming the character and appearance of the countryside" - Credit: Chris Bishop

Most Read

  1. 1 New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours
  2. 2 Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub
  3. 3 War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest
  1. 4 'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest
  2. 5 Opening date revealed for new Norfolk hospital
  3. 6 Two Norwich pubs set to disappear after conversions agreed
  4. 7 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  5. 8 Transfer rumour: City keen on Manchester United midfielder
  6. 9 Buy a row of shops with a Greggs bakery for £825,000
  7. 10 Luxury penthouse developer and tenant in dispute over heating bills

It recommends councillors agree to officers entering the land to remove the caravan and "associated paraphernalia", before attempting to recover the costs from the owner.   

The report says the council has received a quote of £930 plus VAT for removing the vehicle, along with £10 a day for storage.

It says the council must store the caravan for three days to give the owner the opportunity to reclaim any possessions.

Heacham dumped caravan

A faded message scrawled on the side of the abandoned caravan at Heacham reads; "Free to a good home." - Credit: Chris Bishop

The report adds the council could attempt to recover its costs by placing a charge on the land, but it is not clear who owns it, so it does not expect the debt to be recovered.

Today North Beach was almost deserted apart from the occasional walker. No-one was in at the caravan, but there were signs it had recently been visited.

A faded message scrawled on one side said: "Free to a good home." 


King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
Heacham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Queue snakes around town as teen opens cake shop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
NatWest, Nationwide and Lloyds have all said they will reject mortgage and remortgage applications from people on furlough

Exclusive

Furlough fallout: Big banks refusing mortgages to workers

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
How the community-run Itteringham kebab shop might have looked!

7 of the best April Fool's jokes in Norfolk

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, has 131 props keeping up its roof.

Rebuild the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

'It is collapsing' - Hospital staff fear 'Grenfell waiting to happen'

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus