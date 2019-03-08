Search

‘I thought he was under the bus’: Passenger tells of mobility scooter horror incident

PUBLISHED: 17:22 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 01 April 2019

A passenger has spoken out after the bus they were on was forced off the road. Not pictured. Picture: Archant

Archant

A horrified passenger of a bus that had to swerve off the road to avoid a mobility scooter thought the rider had gone under the vehicle.

A bus had to take action to avoid hiting a mobility scooter. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA WireA bus had to take action to avoid hiting a mobility scooter. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Several people were injured after the Lynxbus service between Hunstanton and King’s Lynn was forced off Lodge Road in Heacham at about 10.25am on Monday.

The passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, said the incident was close to being a lot worse and that the driver of the scooter was completely unaware about what had happened.

She said: “As we approached the bus stop, no-one was there and the scooter was on the left-hand-side of the road.

“He was on the road and as the bus driver began to overtake he just pulled in front of it, onto the pavement and right across the bus.

“I honestly thought he was under the bus as it was so close. I then saw it driving down the pavement as though he wasn’t aware of what had just happened.”

Police attended the scene and paramedics were also called.

An East of England Ambulance spokesman said that an ambulance was dispatched to reports of a person with minor injuries but a hospital transfer was not required.

The passenger said she was amazed that the scooter driver did not realise what had happened.

They added: “He had one of those plastic covers over the scooter so whether he didn’t see or hear the bus? I just can’t understand what happened.

“There were pavements each side of the road and as the driver braked he ended up almost on the right-hand path.

“The bus was not as busy as normal but there were about 20 people onboard. It’s a good job there was no-one on the path.”

“I don’t object totally to mobility scooters on the road but this guy was definitely one who should not be. His was small enough to go on the path as he did eventually.”

