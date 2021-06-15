Objectors call for 'five star' holiday resort plans to be thrown out

Published: 4:43 PM June 15, 2021

A decision over plans for Haveringland Hall holiday park is due in July. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A decision on controversial plans for a holiday resort in a Norfolk village is due to be made next month - with opponents urging councillors to turn it down.

Alton Towers founder John Broome lodged plans in 2019 to build 280 units across Haveringland Hall Country Park, including wooden lodges, treehouses and tipis.

The founder of Alton Towers has submitted plans to transform Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Mike Page - Credit: Archant

However, that sparked opposition, with hundreds signing a petition against the proposals.

Revised plans were lodged at the end of May, reducing the number of units on the 111-acre site, about 10 miles north of Norwich, to 101.

Those units include 43 single storey lodges, 25 two storey lodges, 12 tree houses, and 21 tipis.

But opposition remains, including from the Line in the Sand Group, which consists of people living nearby and representatives from parishes.

Nigel Boldero, chairman of Haveringland Parish Meeting and organiser of the Line In The Sand group. - Credit: Archant

Nigel Boldero, organiser of the group and chair of Haveringland Parish Meeting, said it opposed any further development at the site.

His group has raised concerns over damage to ecological habitats, traffic and the impact on the lives of elderly people already living on the site.

He said: "The proposed layout would result in residents of the site - around 100 people, mainly elderly retirees - being surrounded by a holiday park, with all that this brings in terms of traffic, noise, light, potential overlooking and other nuisance."

The application includes a list of on-site attractions, including two restaurants, a bakery, butcher's shop, tea rooms, hair salons, farmer's market and a gym.

But Mr Boldero said: "This is a fantasy put forward to suggest that those visiting the site would just stay there and not venture out to visit other areas and attractions and all that would bring in terms of traffic and pollution."

However, in documents lodged with the council, agents RPS state: "The number of units proposed has been significantly reduced so as to significantly reduce the number of vehicle movements generated and thus reduce the impact upon highway safety.

"Further information has been provided on the trip generation effects of the proposed on-site facilities, services and leisure uses to demonstrate that they would result in self-containment and thus have sustainability benefits."

The Norfolk branch of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England and Norfolk County Council's highways department are also objecting.

Mr Broome previously said the plan would provide the region with a "distinctive, five star holiday destination" and "increase the profile of Norfolk".