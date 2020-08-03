Video

WATCH: Former Norwich City favourite launches ‘Home Olympics’

Former Norwich City favourite Dean Ashton launches the ‘Harrod Home Olympics' with a golf trick shot challenge. Picture: Harrod Sport Twitter Archant

A golf trick shot with a former Norwich City favourite and ‘dizzy penalties’ with three GB hockey stars.

They are just some of the fun sporting events set to be showcased in the coming weeks with a call going out to all the family to get involved.

Harrod Sport has launched the ‘Home Olympics’ as a series of challenges is unveiled for the whole family to enjoy this summer.

The UK’s leading manufacturer of sports equipment and Olympic goalpost supplier, Harrod Sport, is combining the popularity of social media ‘challenges’ with the need for family activities.

The Harrod Home Olympics will feature simple activities over the coming weeks for everybody to take part in – with former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton using a golf club and an orange to showcase his golf trick shot to start the fun.

“Summer sport is something that we look forward to each year,” Mr Ashton said.

”But just because big events have been postponed doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t get active, keep fit and have fun with our friends and family.

“The Harrod Home Olympics are a great excuse to do just that.”

With toilet roll keepy uppys with Wroxham Women, gymnastics with a personal trainer and dizzy penalties with a GB Hockey trio to come, each new challenge will be launched across social media with a video of an athlete’s introduction and demonstration.

The athlete’s videos will all be available on Twitter and on the Harrod Sport website.

Once each new event is launched, the pubic can their share their videos of your high scores, best moves and epic fails with the hashtag #HomeOlympics across Twitter (@HarrodSport), Facebook and Instagram.

Kevin Utton, Director of Sports Sales & Marketing at Harrod Sport, said: “With the success of the Ron Harrod Foundation in supporting young athletes achieve their goals, we understand the importance of sport and the benefits it can offer to people of all ages, both physically and emotionally.

“The Harrod Home Olympics offer a fun and safe way to play and compete together until everybody can get back out on pitches and courts around the country. “So make your own medals, fire up the camera and show the world what you can do!”