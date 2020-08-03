Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Former Norwich City favourite launches ‘Home Olympics’

PUBLISHED: 16:53 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 03 August 2020

Former Norwich City favourite Dean Ashton launches the ‘Harrod Home Olympics' with a golf trick shot challenge. Picture: Harrod Sport Twitter

Former Norwich City favourite Dean Ashton launches the ‘Harrod Home Olympics' with a golf trick shot challenge. Picture: Harrod Sport Twitter

Archant

A golf trick shot with a former Norwich City favourite and ‘dizzy penalties’ with three GB hockey stars.

They are just some of the fun sporting events set to be showcased in the coming weeks with a call going out to all the family to get involved.

Harrod Sport has launched the ‘Home Olympics’ as a series of challenges is unveiled for the whole family to enjoy this summer.

The UK’s leading manufacturer of sports equipment and Olympic goalpost supplier, Harrod Sport, is combining the popularity of social media ‘challenges’ with the need for family activities.

The Harrod Home Olympics will feature simple activities over the coming weeks for everybody to take part in – with former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton using a golf club and an orange to showcase his golf trick shot to start the fun.

“Summer sport is something that we look forward to each year,” Mr Ashton said.

”But just because big events have been postponed doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t get active, keep fit and have fun with our friends and family.

“The Harrod Home Olympics are a great excuse to do just that.”

With toilet roll keepy uppys with Wroxham Women, gymnastics with a personal trainer and dizzy penalties with a GB Hockey trio to come, each new challenge will be launched across social media with a video of an athlete’s introduction and demonstration.

The athlete’s videos will all be available on Twitter and on the Harrod Sport website.

Once each new event is launched, the pubic can their share their videos of your high scores, best moves and epic fails with the hashtag #HomeOlympics across Twitter (@HarrodSport), Facebook and Instagram.

Kevin Utton, Director of Sports Sales & Marketing at Harrod Sport, said: “With the success of the Ron Harrod Foundation in supporting young athletes achieve their goals, we understand the importance of sport and the benefits it can offer to people of all ages, both physically and emotionally.

“The Harrod Home Olympics offer a fun and safe way to play and compete together until everybody can get back out on pitches and courts around the country. “So make your own medals, fire up the camera and show the world what you can do!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Renowned food critic Giles Coren heaps praise on Norfolk restaurant

Chef patron Ben Handley behind the bar at The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, which was reviewed by Giles Coren in The Sunday Times Picture: AWPR

Market stall greengrocer launches online fruit and veg hampers

The deluxe family fruit and veg box by Mike, Debs & Sons greengrocer on the Norwich market. Inset: Brendan, Debs, Mike and James Read. Picture: Mike, Debs & Sons