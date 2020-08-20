Harley Davidson rider who died in crash was Montreal-born professional musician

A Harley Davidson rider who died following a crash with a van was a professional musician from Montreal.

On Saturday, June 20, 66-year-old father Peter Charlebois was involved in a crash with a van on the B1113 near Banham.

On Thursday, an inquest into his death opened in Norwich and heard how Mr Charlebois was born in the Canadian city but had gone on to live in Royden Fen, Roydon, near Diss.

During the short hearing, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told how he had worked as a professional musician and had a son named Jesse.

Mr Charlebois’ medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.

The incident saw the road closed between Doe Lane and Mill Road while emergency services attended the scene, but Mr Charlebois died before he could be taken to hospital.

A full inquest has been scheduled for November 19.