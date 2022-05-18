News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Harleston and Waveney Art Trail returns for spring

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 3:43 PM May 18, 2022
Summer Time Swifts by Di McKenna

Summer Time Swifts by Di McKenna - Credit: Di McKenna

Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for its annual spring open studios.

The trail will run throughout the Waveney Valley, along the border between Norfolk and Suffolk, as 18 artists open their studios to the public.

Sara Johnson Sketching outside the studio.

Sara Johnson Sketching outside the studio. - Credit: William Johnson

The free event features a range of artworks including contemporary and traditional paintings, ceramics, lino prints, drawings, textiles and sculptures, plus greetings cards and prints made from the artists' original artwork.

Paul Zawadzki in his studio.

Paul Zawadzki in his studio. - Credit: Paul Mills

Malcolm Cudmore, Harleston and Waveney Art Trail chairman,  said: “After two years of uncertainty and new habits, we’re very happy to be returning to our regular annual weekends in May.

“We hope that our visitors will be intrigued and entranced by the new work made by the artists over the last year. We look forward to welcoming both regular and new visitors and inviting them to see our work in the very place it was made.”

Lisa Henshall.

Lisa Henshall. - Credit: Genevieve Nice

The event is sponsored by Durrants Estate Agents and supported by The Imperial Wine Company, Bungay and The Old Kings Head, Brockdish.

Studio doors will open over the weekends of May 21 - 22 and 28 - 29, open 10. A fully interactive Google Map of the Trail is available through the Harleston & Waveney Art Trail website. 

Circus Lights by Rosemary Elliott.

Circus Lights by Rosemary Elliott. - Credit: Rosemary Elliott

Ingrid Duffy in her studio.

Ingrid Duffy in her studio. - Credit: Ian Duffy

Discovery, by Lisa Henshall.

Discovery, by Lisa Henshall. - Credit: Lisa Henshall

