'The best 100th birthday present' - Edna receives telegram and Covid jab

Published: 11:30 AM January 16, 2021

Edna Quinton, a resident at Harker House, has turned 100 and received her first Covid-19 vaccination. - Credit: Harker House

A retired Norwich factory worker has marked her 100th birthday with a telegram from the Queen and her first coronavirus jab.

Edna Quinton, a resident at Harker House care home, in Long Stratton, received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, after celebrating the milestone birthday on January 10.

In her lifetime, the centenarian has seen many other significant vaccine programmes rolled out including diphtheria, TB, polio, measles and flu.

Edna Quinton has celebrated her 100th birthday, pictured with her telegram from the Queen and her Covid-19 vaccination leaflet. - Credit: Harker House

Mrs Quinton said: "Having the vaccine today makes me feel happy and excited at the thought of seeing more of my family and feels like the best 100th birthday present I could of wished for, apart from a cup of tea and cake."

Paul Coleman, from NorseCare’s Harker House, said: “We were determined to make Edna’s 100th birthday as special as possible, despite the difficult circumstances. She had a lovely day on Sunday, but today has been a gift of a different kind.

“Receiving the vaccine in the same week is quite overwhelming.

"What an amazing part of Edna’s long life. She has seen so many historic events – including the second world war and the beginning of the NHS – and now she is part of this one.”

Edna Quinton, a resident at Harker House, was able to see her family at a social distance on her 100th birthday on Sunday. - Credit: Harker House

The great-grandmother-of-five was able to enjoy a socially distanced family visit and lunch at the care home on Sunday.

Mrs Quinton, who has four grandchildren, said: “Wow, 100. I just can't believe it. It was nice to be able to see my family and I got so many cards.”

She was born in 1921 at her family's home in Silver Road, Norwich, and attended the George White School.

She went to work at the Start Rite shoe factory where she met her husband Sidney, and the couple married on April 4, 1942. The couple lived in Scotland while Mr Quinton served in the RAF, before returning to Norwich to start a family.

The mother-of-two returned to work at the former Lyons Cafe until she retired and lived in her Silver Road home until she moved to Harker House in January 2020.

On Friday she was one of 27 residents and 14 members of staff vaccinated by GPs Dr Jane Loughridge and Dr Lara Douglass from Long Stratton Medical Partnership.



