Haribo sweets could run out in Norfolk

Published: 7:56 AM July 2, 2021 Updated: 8:23 AM July 2, 2021

Customers in Norfolk may have to go without their favourite Haribo sweets due to a shortage of lorry drivers in the UK.

The problems affect all Haribo sweets, including Goldbears and Tangfastics.

The haulage industry has blamed the pandemic and Brexit for thousands of unfilled heavy goods vehicle [HGV] driver jobs.

Haribo said it was "working with partners across the food and drink industry" to address the problem.

The Department for Transport said it was aware of the shortage, but that progress was being made with regard to HGV driving tests and recruitment.

The Road Haulage Association believes there is currently a shortfall of about 60,000 drivers.

And it estimates that some 30,000 HGV driving tests did not take place last year due to the pandemic.

Haribo is a German confectionary company which was founded in December 1920 in Bonn in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.



