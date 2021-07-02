News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Haribo sweets could run out in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:56 AM July 2, 2021    Updated: 8:23 AM July 2, 2021
Haribo fried eggs are available as part of your pick 'n' mix. Pic: Sweetzy

Haribo fried eggs

Customers in Norfolk may have to go without their favourite Haribo sweets due to a shortage of lorry drivers in the UK. 

The problems affect all Haribo sweets, including Goldbears and Tangfastics.

The haulage industry has blamed the pandemic and Brexit for thousands of unfilled heavy goods vehicle [HGV] driver jobs.

Haribo said it was "working with partners across the food and drink industry" to address the problem.

The Department for Transport said it was aware of the shortage, but that progress was being made with regard to HGV driving tests and recruitment.

You may also want to watch:

The Road Haulage Association believes there is currently a shortfall of about 60,000 drivers.

And it estimates that some 30,000 HGV driving tests did not take place last year due to the pandemic.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground
  2. 2 Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k
  3. 3 Popular Norwich restaurant closes temporarily amid hunt for new head chef
  1. 4 Two-car crash on A47 blocks road
  2. 5 Music festival cancelled over Covid 'risk factors'
  3. 6 Norwich City legend shows up at Covid vaccine centre
  4. 7 Neighbours claim riverside bar making lives 'intolerable'
  5. 8 Can you legally fly an England flag outside your home?
  6. 9 Boris Johnson says some Covid measures may remain after July 19 easing
  7. 10 Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns

Haribo is a German confectionary company which was founded in December 1920 in Bonn in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.


Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

County border sign at Beccles.; Norfolk - Nelson's County; Picture: James Bass

The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Caita Aleluia leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Topless drunk woman punched police officer

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for

Data

Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live

Sarah Hussain

person
Craig Hill went missing on Monday, but has now been found.

Norfolk Live

Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus