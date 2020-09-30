New vintage emporium opens its door in town

Harbord�s Artisan Vintage Emporium has opened in Cromer, Prince of Wales Road, Cromer. Harbord Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A new emporium boasting a treasure trove of vintage clothes, furniture, jewellery and more has opened its doors in Cromer.

Harbord’s Artisan Vintage Emporium has opened in Cromer’s Old Town Hall on Prince of Wales Road.

The venture is run by Sarah and Thomas Harbord, who met one another at Sheringham’s 1940s weekend in 2014 and who both have a love of old and vintage items.

Now, after dabbling in vintage stalls at various events and markets, the pair have taken the step of opening their own emporium.

Mrs Harbord said the couple had the idea to set up business during lockdown. She added: “I used to run a stall in Camden market years ago when I was a student so I have dabbled in [selling vintage items] before.

“We started doing vintage stalls about a year after we met and we got quite into it really, then during lockdown we thought ‘let’s make a go of it’.

“The [Old Town Hall] is really amazing, it’s been empty for a while and it’s quite a beautiful building.”

Having spent more than 30 years collecting items, Mrs Harbord said there had been no problem filling the new space’s two floors with stock: “It’s all come together quite easily, mostly because I have got a lot of stuff, the shop is pretty full.

“I do think if you’re enthusiastic about something then it always comes together,” she said.

Selling a host of items including everything from clothes to mid-century furniture, jewellery and memorabilia, Mrs Harbord said she and her husband each had their own favourite items and that as well as second-hand goods the emporium would sell items made by local artisans.

After officially opening the business on September 14, Mrs Harbord said early reaction had been very positive.

She said: “People say this is just what Cromer needs. I want to make sure that for every person who walks through the door we have got something they want to buy.

“It’s just lovely hearing people’s stories and it’s a place we want people to come into and have a chat.”

Harbord’s Artisan Vintage Emporium is open from 10-5pm.

