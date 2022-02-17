Queen launches a cologne just for dogs

Dog Cologne and and venison biscuits have gone on sale at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

She's known as a dog lover, breeding her own gundogs as well as owning generations of corgis.

Now the Queen has brought out her own range of treats for one's four-legged friends.

Goodies on sale under the monarch's Sandringham Happy Hounds brand include a cologne for dogs called Coastal Walks, which is now on sale in the shop at Sandringham.

The then Princess Elizabeth pictured with one of her first corgis in 1950, two years before she became queen - Credit: PA

The label on the 200ml bottles, which cost £9.99, says: "Inspired by a shared passion for protecting our environment, we have collaborated with Norfolk Natural Living to create our Dog Cologne just 10 miles from the estate, using the finest botanical ingredients."

After washing their pets, owners should spritz "a generous amount" into the palm of their hands, and massage into their dog's coat. It is not known whether the Queen's dogs wear cologne.

If all this pampering prompts pangs of hunger, Her Majesty has just the thing for that.

Molly the boxer gets ready for a spritz with the Queen's new dog Cologne - Credit: Chris Bishop

Game bone snacks have also gone on sale, made with venison sourced from Sandringham.

The £4.99 snacks are made by Poochs, who make hand-baked doggy treats at Flitcham, near Sandringham.