Name of tree collision death driver revealed

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of 39-year-old woman who died after her car collided with a tree in west Norfolk.

Hannah Akers, from Southgate Street in King’s Lynn, died on Lynn Road, Shouldham Thorpe next to the A134 on February 9 this year.

At an inquest opened into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (May 26) Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said Ms Akers had been employed as a care worker.

Her cause of death was given as road traffic collision and multiple sclerosis.

The inquest has been adjourned until August 7.