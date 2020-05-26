Name of tree collision death driver revealed
PUBLISHED: 11:50 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 26 May 2020
Archant
An inquest has opened into the death of 39-year-old woman who died after her car collided with a tree in west Norfolk.
Hannah Akers, from Southgate Street in King’s Lynn, died on Lynn Road, Shouldham Thorpe next to the A134 on February 9 this year.
At an inquest opened into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (May 26) Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said Ms Akers had been employed as a care worker.
Her cause of death was given as road traffic collision and multiple sclerosis.
The inquest has been adjourned until August 7.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.