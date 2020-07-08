Bridge sealed off after fisherman catches hand grenades

A stunned magnet fisherman hauled out two hand grenades from a Fenland drain.

Tydd St Giles

He was dangling his line in the North Level Drain at Tydd St Giles, near Wisbech, when he made the explosive find.

Police sealed off the B1165 at Church Lane Bridge and called in bomb disposal on Monday night.

They later tweeted: “Officers set up a 100m cordon and the B1165 Church Lane bridge was closed while the grenades were safely removed from the area by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.”

It is not clear how the grenades ended up in the drain.