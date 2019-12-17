'We all want to feel human'- Barber gives free haircuts to the homeless in Norwich

Gary Hemmant giving out free haircuts for people living on the street at Christmas. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A Norfolk barber has teamed up with a homeless charity to provide a boost to those living on the streets.

Gary Hemmant, 27, reached out to Norwich-based charity FABB (Food And Beverage Buggies) and asked if there was any demand for his barbering services on their weekly run of giving out hot meals to the homeless.

The charity welcomed his support and after going out with them on one of their Thursday night runs he now plans to give his time once a month.

Mr Hemmant said: "Your hair and how you look is such an intrinsic part of how you feel about yourself and to be able to be a part of providing a little bit of happiness to people who are struggling is really rewarding to me.

"Some people can feel almost ashamed of their position and about how they're struggling and it's important for them to feel normal for five minutes before the reality of life on the street hits again.

"The people whose hair I've cut are really grateful and the difference it makes is so noticeable, their whole demeanour changes."

As well as working with FABB, Mr Hemmant, who is based in Aylsham, also provided his services at The Forum in the run up to Christmas as part of The Christmas Stocking Campaign.

He added: "At this time of year it's incredibly important to acknowledge people on the streets, not only is it freezing cold and rainy, but they are also surrounded by people running around spending extreme amounts of money on Christmas presents that won't be looked at twice.

"It's good to stop and chat if you can - we all want to feel human and we all have days where we struggle and for people on the streets they have nowhere to live, and no security of where their next meal is coming from on top of that.

"I'm hoping this will build and build, and the plan is that I'll be joined by a hairdresser next year so that ladies can have their hair cut too."

