‘It’s certainly going to be a change’ - hair salon prepares to reopen

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 June 2020

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham

One of a town’s hair and beauty salons has announced it is to reopen following lockdown closure on March 23.

Shelley B’s Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham is planning to reopen on July 8, with a one-in one-out policy in place.

The salon was given a rough reopening date of July 4, however owner Shelley Billingham will wait until July 8 in order to ensure everything is as safe as possible.

When the salon reopens staff will be wearing full PPE and the salon will be sterilised in-between each client.

Ms Billingham said: “It has been difficult, but it’s just plodding through really like everybody else, but I have got a waiting list and clients have been messaging me regularly.

“It’s certainly going to be a change to how we’re used to running it but we’ve all done online courses about coronavirus just so we know the ins and outs of everything, as long as we can be as informed as possible, then hopefully that will put clients at ease.”

Those wishing to book an appointment should call 01692 773376, as the salon will not being accepting walk-ins.

Topic Tags:

