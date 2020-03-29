Search

VIDEO: Stylist’s tips on how to cut hair at home during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:39 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 29 March 2020

Stylist Eva from John Olivers Hairdressing gives tips on how to keep on top of your locks at home with salons and barbers closed amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: John Olivers

Archant

When the government announced that only essential shops and businesses would be allowed to stay open, hair salons and barber shops were among those that didn’t make the cut.

This meant that those who are reliant on their stylists to keep their hair in order could be without the option for a few weeks.

To ensure that people can keep on top of their locks in the meantime, John Olivers Hairdressing in Norwich has released a video showing people how they can do some basic trimming in your own home.

In the video, stylist Eva shows how to trim your fringe using only a hairdryer, a comb, scissors and a mirror.

With these tips and a little luck, by the time hairdressers are allowed to open their shops again you’ll still be looking presentable thanks to these expert tips.

