Video

VIDEO: Stylist’s tips on how to cut hair at home during lockdown

Stylist Eva from John Olivers Hairdressing gives tips on how to keep on top of your locks at home with salons and barbers closed amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: John Olivers Archant

When the government announced that only essential shops and businesses would be allowed to stay open, hair salons and barber shops were among those that didn’t make the cut.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This meant that those who are reliant on their stylists to keep their hair in order could be without the option for a few weeks.

To ensure that people can keep on top of their locks in the meantime, John Olivers Hairdressing in Norwich has released a video showing people how they can do some basic trimming in your own home.

In the video, stylist Eva shows how to trim your fringe using only a hairdryer, a comb, scissors and a mirror.

With these tips and a little luck, by the time hairdressers are allowed to open their shops again you’ll still be looking presentable thanks to these expert tips.

Do you have a video to send to us? Email them to myvideo@archant.co.uk or send them to us on Facebook or Twitter.