Search

Advanced search

New 24 hour gym officially opens

PUBLISHED: 11:39 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 07 March 2020

New Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

New Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

An eagerly anticipated 24-hour gym has officially opened its doors.

New Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNew Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Gym Group have opened their fourth centre in Norfolk and Suffolk, with their new site at the Gateway Retail Park, on Tower Road, Lowestoft, welcoming visitors this week.

The gym, which will be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week, officially opened on Tuesday, March 3, following a 10 day preview period.

General manager James Elliott said: "It is with great pleasure that we can open this gym.

"It's a perfect opportunity for residents of the area to enjoy extremely good value for money on a completely flexible basis.

New Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield Managers Jesse and James Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNew Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield Managers Jesse and James Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"We have been overwhelmed with the initial great feedback that came from our open-to-view period and in the initial 24 hours of being open.

You may also want to watch:

"Members are enjoying the open planned feel to the gym and being able to train in a variety of different ways depending on what they are looking to achieve.

"The 24-hour usage is a vital factor why people choose The Gym Group. The gym is there for when the member needs it and their schedule dictates.

New Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNew Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"We offer a day pass rate to try the gym out or one of our helpful team would be happy to simply show local residents around for them to get a feel for the place."

In an effort to make "health and fitness facilities accessible and affordable to everyone," the gym will offer free classes, parking, and wifi for members on a non-contract basis.

Mr Elliott said: "Members can expect a gym packed full of all the latest equipment and the quantity the ensure they do not spend their workout waiting for others, as well as a team of local personal trainers who will be motivated to help and a management team highly driven to deliver the best customer service experience.

"Our ethos is all about helping anyone and everyone find their fit and it makes us proud being able to offer this to the lovely people of Lowestoft."

New Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield Managers Jesse and James and team Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNew Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield Managers Jesse and James and team Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The site will join more than 170 others in the Gym Group, including two in Norwich and one in Ipswich, following the opening of the retail park last year.

The area has seen a surge in the popularity and demand for gyms, with Palms gym in Hopton having recently been redeveloped as part of a £250,000 upgrade, while Bungay Pool and Gym is undergoing a multi-million pound revamp.

Most Read

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers stuck in Tesco car park as A47 crash brings town to standstill

Shoppers stuck in Dereham Tesco following a crash on the A47. Picture: Louise Lake

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police plea to drivers after third death on A47

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Man, 57, raped teenager after she fell asleep

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter
Drive 24