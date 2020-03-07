New 24 hour gym officially opens

New Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield

An eagerly anticipated 24-hour gym has officially opened its doors.

New Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield

The Gym Group have opened their fourth centre in Norfolk and Suffolk, with their new site at the Gateway Retail Park, on Tower Road, Lowestoft, welcoming visitors this week.

The gym, which will be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week, officially opened on Tuesday, March 3, following a 10 day preview period.

General manager James Elliott said: "It is with great pleasure that we can open this gym.

"It's a perfect opportunity for residents of the area to enjoy extremely good value for money on a completely flexible basis.

New Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield Managers Jesse and James

"We have been overwhelmed with the initial great feedback that came from our open-to-view period and in the initial 24 hours of being open.

"Members are enjoying the open planned feel to the gym and being able to train in a variety of different ways depending on what they are looking to achieve.

"The 24-hour usage is a vital factor why people choose The Gym Group. The gym is there for when the member needs it and their schedule dictates.

New Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield

"We offer a day pass rate to try the gym out or one of our helpful team would be happy to simply show local residents around for them to get a feel for the place."

In an effort to make "health and fitness facilities accessible and affordable to everyone," the gym will offer free classes, parking, and wifi for members on a non-contract basis.

Mr Elliott said: "Members can expect a gym packed full of all the latest equipment and the quantity the ensure they do not spend their workout waiting for others, as well as a team of local personal trainers who will be motivated to help and a management team highly driven to deliver the best customer service experience.

"Our ethos is all about helping anyone and everyone find their fit and it makes us proud being able to offer this to the lovely people of Lowestoft."

New Gym officially opens Gym Group, Gateway Retail Park, Tower Road, Pakefield Managers Jesse and James and team

The site will join more than 170 others in the Gym Group, including two in Norwich and one in Ipswich, following the opening of the retail park last year.

The area has seen a surge in the popularity and demand for gyms, with Palms gym in Hopton having recently been redeveloped as part of a £250,000 upgrade, while Bungay Pool and Gym is undergoing a multi-million pound revamp.