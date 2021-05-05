News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk poet rubs shoulders with T.S. Eliot and Robert Frost in new collection

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 7:18 PM May 5, 2021   
David Bramhall, from Harleston, was chosen as winner of the poetry category in the inaugural King Le

David Bramhall, from Harleston, has seen his poem selected for a new collection - Credit: Archant

A former music teacher from Norfolk is rubbing shoulders with poetry greats T.S. Eliot and Robert Frost in a new collection.

David Bramhall's creation, ‘Snape Maltings: The concert hall late at night’, has been selected for the newly-released 'Dancing by the Light of the Moon'.

The book brings together 250 of the nation's best-loved poems, with each handpicked by writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.

Gyles Brandreth arrives at All Hallows Church in Tillington, West Sussex, for the funeral of actress

David Bramhall's poem was selected for 'Dancing by the Light of the Moon' by Gyles Brandreth (pictured) - Credit: PA

Mr Bramhall, from Harleston, had already earned plaudits for his writing after it triumphed in the poetry category of the King Lear Prizes, a new arts contest launched during lockdown. 

On his latest accolade, the 78-year-old said: "It doesn't seem quite real to have been chosen.

"It almost seems a bit silly to be in the same collection as T.S. Eliot and Robert Frost, but I am very pleased to be a part of it."

Dancing by the Light of the Moon is available now from all good book sellers. 

Harleston News

