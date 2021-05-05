Norfolk poet rubs shoulders with T.S. Eliot and Robert Frost in new collection

Published: 7:18 PM May 5, 2021

David Bramhall, from Harleston, has seen his poem selected for a new collection - Credit: Archant

A former music teacher from Norfolk is rubbing shoulders with poetry greats T.S. Eliot and Robert Frost in a new collection.

David Bramhall's creation, ‘Snape Maltings: The concert hall late at night’, has been selected for the newly-released 'Dancing by the Light of the Moon'.

The book brings together 250 of the nation's best-loved poems, with each handpicked by writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.

David Bramhall's poem was selected for 'Dancing by the Light of the Moon' by Gyles Brandreth (pictured) - Credit: PA

Mr Bramhall, from Harleston, had already earned plaudits for his writing after it triumphed in the poetry category of the King Lear Prizes, a new arts contest launched during lockdown.

On his latest accolade, the 78-year-old said: "It doesn't seem quite real to have been chosen.

"It almost seems a bit silly to be in the same collection as T.S. Eliot and Robert Frost, but I am very pleased to be a part of it."

Dancing by the Light of the Moon is available now from all good book sellers.