Teen shop worker beaten up by men after confronting alcohol thief

Published: 10:21 AM March 9, 2021 Updated: 10:34 AM March 9, 2021

Police in Thetford are investigating the incident which happened on Friday, February 26, at L P R Extra on Guildhall Street. - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage shop worker was left with a broken nose and serious concussion after he confronted a man who attempted to steal a bottle of alcohol.

Police in Thetford are investigating the incident which happened on Friday, February 26, at about 10.30pm at L P R Extra on Guildhall Street.

The victim, aged in his late teens, was working in the shop when two men went in to buy alcohol.

While one paid for his alcohol, the other grabbed a bottle from the shelf and went to leave without paying.

After confronting the suspect, the victim was attacked by both men and punched several times.

He suffered a broken nose, serious concussion and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The first suspect is described as white, about 5ft 10, with a bald head and a tattoo on the left side of his neck. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark blue jeans and black trainers with a white logo on them.

The second suspect is described as white, about 5ft 10/11, and had dark hair.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket with logo on left side, dark blue jeans and dark shoes.

Two females were with them.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has knowledge concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Donna Quinn at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/12587/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.