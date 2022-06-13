News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How to see the Strawberry supermoon tomorrow

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:38 AM June 13, 2022
xxx_supermoon_burtonontrent

Tomorrow's full moon will be a supermoon - brighter and closer to earth than normal - Credit: PA

One of the biggest lunar events of the year will see our skies lit up by a supermoon tomorrow.

Here is everything you need to know about the Strawberry supermoon on Tuesday, June 14.

What is a supermoon?

Tomorrow brings the second supermoon of 2022, with the last one taking place in March.

Supermoons are a combination of a lunar perigee (when the moon is closest to the earth) and a full moon.

They can appear about 7pc bigger and 15pc brighter than normal full moons.

According to BBC's Sky at Night, this month's moon is the closest and biggest it will be all year.

It will also take on an orange hue.

How to see the supermoon?

The moon is due to rise in the east at 10pm on June 14.

It is then due to set in the west at 4am on June 15.

Spectators won't need anything other than themselves to enjoy the supermoon, though binoculars may give a good close-up look.

It will appear the largest near the horizon.

Don't fret if you miss tomorrow's full moon. It will remain large for the rest of the week.

June's moon

June's full moon is called the Strawberry Moon. 

As one of the first full moons of summer, it gets its name from the ripening of fruit.

Other names for the June full moon are the Blooming Moon, the Honey Moon, and the Birth Moon.

The next stages of this month's moon will be the last quarter on June 20 and a new moon on June 28.

If you get a photo of the supermoon, we'd love to see it. Send your pictures to grace.piercy@archant.co.uk.

