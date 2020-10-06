Children’s clothes bank makes plea for donations to help struggling families

Victoria Bush is senior pastor of Thetford Vineyard Church and has set up Grow Kids, a children's clothes bank, which will open at the Charles Burrell Centre in November.

From school shoes and trainers to winter coats, a children’s clothes bank is calling for donations after fears child poverty will increase over the next six months.

Grow Kids, a children's clothes bank, will open at the Charles Burrell Centre in November. Donation points have been set up in the reception and by the Toy Library.

Grow Kids, a children’s clothes bank, will officially open at the Charles Burrell Centre, in Thetford, in November.

This comes after Victoria Bush, a primary school teacher, launched the Thetford Vineyard Church during lockdown, with hopes of serving the community.

The 37-year-old said: “A lot of people have realised that the rates of child poverty will increase over the Christmas period.

“Lockdown is going to last a minimum of six months, so we wanted to find something we can pull together and do to help families in Thetford.

Victoria Bush is senior pastor of Thetford Vineyard Church and has set up Grow Kids, a children's clothes bank, which will open at the Charles Burrell Centre in November.

“I am a primary school teacher and the number of teachers I have seen buying breakfast for children or even winter coats, because they can’t bear to see these kids in their classes go without.

“But parents should not have to decide between a pair of school shoes or food for that week, it’s heartbreaking.

“We just want to make sure that every child in Thetford who needs clothes can get them.”

In the run up to the opening, Mrs Bush has set up two donation points at the Charles Burrell Centre, in the reception and by Thetford Toy Library, and is encouraging families to donate good-quality, new or second-hand children’s clothing they no longer need.

She added: “Thetford is a real family town and people really care for each other.

“Since lockdown a lot of people are really getting a sharp sense of the inequality which is surrounding them and they want to help.

“I think together we could make a really big impact on the next generation and take the strain of struggling parents.

“We are really hoping to partner with schools, domestic violence charities for families who are fleeing, health visitors or anyone who wants to refer to us.”

Grow Kids will become available to families in-need in early November, which will be based next to Thetford Toy Library at the CBC, and will be run by church volunteers.

For more information email Thetford Vineyard Church at hello@thetfordvineyard.church or visit their site, here.