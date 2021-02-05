From solar panels to PPE - groups share in £165,000 funding

Published: 10:30 AM February 5, 2021

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, praised the groups that were continuing their work in these difficult times. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

Improving cricket training facilities, installing solar panels and removing asbestos are among the projects to benefit from a council's £165,000 funding round.

Nineteen different groups got grants from North Norfolk District Council's arts and culture fund, community transport fund and sustainable communities fund between September and December last year.

An event at Fulmodeston Old School Hall, which is receiving £4,200 for a refurbishment. - Credit: Submitted

Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said: “It's not easy for community groups to continue their work at the moment, but it's a great tribute to the public spirit within North Norfolk that so many new projects have come forward."

Recipients included: Extraordinary Lives, £2,500 for the creation of a Natural Wonder Poetry Tool Kit that will help residents produce their own public poems and works inspired by nature; North Norfolk Writers Group, £2,000 to promote learning, support and fight isolation; Spinning Wheel Theatre, £2,000 for a tour of the production The Velveteen Rabbit; North Norfolk Community Transport, £12,000 for a Dial-A-Ride scheme and £28,000 for an accessible car scheme; Aldborough Community Centre, £10,000 for a fire protection upgrade; Bradfield Cricket Club, £10,000 to replace training facilities.

North Norfolk Community Transport is getting funding for its Dial-A-Ride scheme accessible car scheme. - Credit: NORTH NORFOLK COMMUNITY TRANSPORT



Other grant winners were: Cromer Green Spaces, £2,097 for tools, equipment and protective clothing for a new environmental venture; Fakenham Wensum Scout Group, £13,000 to replace double-glazed windows and doors in the Scout building; Fulmodeston Old School Hall, £4,200 for a refurbishment;

Helhoughton Parish Council, £13,661 for a climbing apparatus; Higginbottom Recreation Trust, £15,000 for accessible play equipment; Hoveton Community Café, £2,545 for catering equipment; Ludham Parochial Church Council, £5,000 for toilets at St Catherine’s Church, Ludham; Potter Heigham Village Hall, £10,000 for solar panel and battery backup installation.

St Catherine's church in Ludham is getting a grant to install toilets. - Credit: Nick Butcher



Also getting grants were: Sculthorpe Village Hall for £1,000 for broadband/wi-fi in the hall and the purchase of a laptop and iPad; Sea Palling Village Hall for £10,000 to remove asbestos sheets and to pay for replacement roof slates and insulation; St Seraphim’s Trust, £9,736 to install a cabin in the quiet gardens as part of the Headspace project; Stalham Men’s Shed, £6,000 for equipment, PPE and safety equipment; Treehouse Café, Holt, £6,760 to buy a yurt and furnishings for a Wellbeing at the Treehouse project.

The grants panels will next meet in March, visit the council's website for details of how to apply.



