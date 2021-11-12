News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Group of 17 takes town by storm after all dressing up as Ali G

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:37 PM November 12, 2021
The group caught the attention of people locally, from a bus driver to passersby in Norwich.

The group caught the attention of people locally, from a bus driver to passersby in Norwich. - Credit: Theresa Taylor

A group dressed up as satirical character Ali G gained local 'respek' after they caught the attention of those they passed with their distinctive bright yellow clothing.

Ali G was in Long Stratton on October 30, when more than 17 people took to the town after dressing up as the fictional character.

The group wore the trademark yellow outfit, tinted glasses and cap as part of birthday celebrations for Sam Page, 30, from Saxlingham, and to also celebrate the satirical television series created by and starring comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

Group dress up as Ali G to celebrate television series.

Pictured: Daniel Sadler, Harry Bridges, Owen Page, George Macrae, Sam Page, Ben Nichols, Ryan Tebble, Spencer Cawcutt, Joe Hilton, Tom Kinge, Aiden Hilton, George Hilton, James Bemrose, Chris Bartram, Wayne Bemrose, Charlie Deakin, and Adam Race. - Credit: Theresa Taylor

They started out at The Swan Inn in Long Stratton before travelling to and around Norwich, and are said to have caused a storm locally after being "inundated" with hundreds of people wanting pictures.

Dan Sadler said: "Everyone loved it wherever we went as a group, from the bus driver through to passers-by in Norwich, and even the DJs in the club played Booyaka all night."

Theresa Taylor posted on Facebook: "Anyone missing an Ali G? Last seen around The Street, Stratton."

Rachel Rodger responded: "He's in da house."

