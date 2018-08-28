Firefighters called to 600 tonne straw stack blaze

The straw stack fire at Watton Airfield may continue to burn overnight. Picture: Craig Blackwood Craig Blackwood

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Griston after a large stack of straw bale caught alight.

Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Megan Crayford-Noble Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Megan Crayford-Noble

Fire crews from Hingham and Attleborough were called to reports of a fire at Watton Airfield near Griston at around 4.43pm this afternoon.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said around 600 tonnes of straw bales caught on fire, adding: “We are in attendance at a large stack fire in Griston which is believed to be ongoing throughout the night.”