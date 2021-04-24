Bid for 54 new homes gets go-ahead

Published: 9:16 AM April 24, 2021

The entrance to the site, where plans have been drawn up for 54 new homes off the Grimston Road, on the outskirts of King's Lynn - Credit: Google

Plans have been given the go ahead for 54 new homes on the outskirts of King's Lynn.

Outline permission to develop five acres of land off Grimston Road, near Knights Hill, was granted in 2018.

Now West Norfolk council planners have approved developer Clayland Estates's plans for 54 properties, 11 of them affordable homes, around a central green. They include two, three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows, along with one and two-bedroom flats.

A satellite image of the site earmarked for development off the Grimston Road in King's Lynn - Credit: Google

Some 29 "representations" were raised by people living around the site. Concerns raised include increased traffic, pollution and homes being overlooked by the new properties, along with increased pressure on local GPs and schools.

The scheme is part of the wider Knights Hill development, which will see up to 600 homes built to the north of Lynn, between Grimston Road and the A149.

Outline plans for a major development in the area were turned down by the council in March 2019. But the developers appealed, triggering a four-day public inquiry in January 2020, before the secretary of state announced planning permission would be granted for the scheme.