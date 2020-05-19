Search

Advanced search

Archery club to reopen with restricted shooting

PUBLISHED: 07:05 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:05 19 May 2020

Grey Goose Archery in King's Lynn willl reopen with restricted shooting in place. Picture: Grey Goose Archery

Grey Goose Archery in King's Lynn willl reopen with restricted shooting in place. Picture: Grey Goose Archery

Archant

An archery club in Norfolk is set to resume its activity following guidelines being put in place to ensure safe social distancing.

Grey Goose Archery in King's Lynn willl reopen with restricted shooting in place. Picture: Grey Goose ArcheryGrey Goose Archery in King's Lynn willl reopen with restricted shooting in place. Picture: Grey Goose Archery

Grey Goose Archery will reopen its King’s Lynn venue for “restricted shooting” as the club said close contact with others can be avoided.

The decision to resume activity was reached after Archery GB - the governing body for archery, produced guidelines for the first phase of returning to archery which is restricted shooting

As a result, archery will start again at the Blackborough End venue and sessions will also run on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The club stressed this phase is “not a return to normal operations” and have said sessions need to be booked in order to maintain social distancing.

Sean Fox, owner and archery coach, said: “At the moment I’m limited to what I can teach.

“The targets are permanently out so people don’t have to touch it and we have five metre spaces per target, with guidelines for people to stick within their allocated zone.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re trying to get things started again, not in a money sense as I’m running at a loss, but it’s more about keeping the people and community going and giving them something to do and make them happy.”

The coach said a maximum of six people can currently take part in a session at a time.

He added: “This has been, and continues to be for many, a very challenging time.

“This first phase of a return to archery is welcomed, especially in light of government advice regarding the benefits to both mental and physical wellbeing of spending time in green spaces and being physically active.”

The club are asking people to nominate someone who deserves a free archery session, such as a key worker or someone “who has been having a particularly difficult time over the past few weeks” as a way of expressing their thanks.

A draw will take place every Friday until the end of June and the winner will be given a voucher for a free session, which is valid for a year.

Nominations can be sent to info@greygoosearchery.co.uk with the name of the person, reason for nomination and contact details.

The club are welcoming new archers but are asking people to contact them beforehand.

More details can be found at www.greygoosearchery.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Landlord has “no regrets” as pub put up for sale

West End Retreat in Browne Street is up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Monumental challenge’ - council takes £2m hit over cost of Covid crisis

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is facing a £1m deficit due to coronavirus. Pictured, councillors during a cabinet meeting livestreamed on YouTube. Photo: YouTube

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Are any of these yours? Police try to find owners of stolen goods

Contact police on 101 if you recognise any of these stolen items, believed to have been taken in King's Lynn or the surrounding areas. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Parking charges to return as people go back to work

Priority car parking for key town centre workers in Kings Lynn and Hunstanton is being phased out by west Norfolk council. Picture: GettyImages
Drive 24