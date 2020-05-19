Archery club to reopen with restricted shooting

Grey Goose Archery in King's Lynn willl reopen with restricted shooting in place. Picture: Grey Goose Archery

An archery club in Norfolk is set to resume its activity following guidelines being put in place to ensure safe social distancing.

Grey Goose Archery in King's Lynn willl reopen with restricted shooting in place. Picture: Grey Goose Archery Grey Goose Archery in King's Lynn willl reopen with restricted shooting in place. Picture: Grey Goose Archery

Grey Goose Archery will reopen its King’s Lynn venue for “restricted shooting” as the club said close contact with others can be avoided.

The decision to resume activity was reached after Archery GB - the governing body for archery, produced guidelines for the first phase of returning to archery which is restricted shooting

As a result, archery will start again at the Blackborough End venue and sessions will also run on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The club stressed this phase is “not a return to normal operations” and have said sessions need to be booked in order to maintain social distancing.

Sean Fox, owner and archery coach, said: “At the moment I’m limited to what I can teach.

“The targets are permanently out so people don’t have to touch it and we have five metre spaces per target, with guidelines for people to stick within their allocated zone.

“We’re trying to get things started again, not in a money sense as I’m running at a loss, but it’s more about keeping the people and community going and giving them something to do and make them happy.”

The coach said a maximum of six people can currently take part in a session at a time.

He added: “This has been, and continues to be for many, a very challenging time.

“This first phase of a return to archery is welcomed, especially in light of government advice regarding the benefits to both mental and physical wellbeing of spending time in green spaces and being physically active.”

The club are asking people to nominate someone who deserves a free archery session, such as a key worker or someone “who has been having a particularly difficult time over the past few weeks” as a way of expressing their thanks.

A draw will take place every Friday until the end of June and the winner will be given a voucher for a free session, which is valid for a year.

Nominations can be sent to info@greygoosearchery.co.uk with the name of the person, reason for nomination and contact details.

The club are welcoming new archers but are asking people to contact them beforehand.

More details can be found at www.greygoosearchery.co.uk