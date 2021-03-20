School pupils go green and win environmental award
Norfolk school children have won an environmental award after making changes to encourage pupils and staff to go green.
Students at Gresham’s School, in Holt, have achieved the Eco-Schools Silver Award after working throughout lockdown to create an eco-friendly environment for their fellow students.
The programme, run by Keep Britain Tidy, is designed to raise environmental awareness among young people.
Some of the changes from students include, a pond being built to encourage wildlife, new recycling bins and the use of compostable cups and compost bins.
A spokesperson from the school said they are "well on the way to achieving the Gold Award".
They said: "The aim of the movement is to ensure teachers, pupils, parents and the wider community incorporate sustainability into the core school operations.
"The team are well on the way to achieving the Gold Award hopefully, by the end of the academic year, making Gresham’s an international Green Flag Award Eco-School"
