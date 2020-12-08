Gresham's School hosts charity christmas tree festival

Published: 4:25 PM December 8, 2020

Gresham’s School is currently holding a Christmas Tree Festival to raise money for a local charity, The Treehouse in Holt. - Credit: Gresham's School

A north Norfolk school is holding a Christmas tree festival in a bid to raise money for a local charity.

Gresham's School in Holt has filled its chapel with more than 40 Christmas trees, all beautifully decorated by and each representing different members of the school community.

The aim of the festival is to symbolically bring the Gresham’s community together under one roof at Christmas during a year when it has not been easy to meet together.

The festival is raising money for two charities, The Treehouse in Holt which helps vulnerable children and adults within the community and the Buckingham Emergency Food Appeal (BEFA).

Father Jack Branford, the School Chaplain, who came up with the idea for the festival, said thanked all those involved, he said: "They all look stunning and will create a beautiful atmosphere for Gresham’s upcoming Christmas events and services.”

To donate to the Christmas Tree Festival visit the school's Just Giving page.