Family thanks those who rushed to aid of farmer after fatal crash

Published: 2:44 PM February 11, 2021

A family has thanked the emergency services and members of the public who rushed to the aid of a farmer involved in a fatal crash.

Greg Anderson died on August 14, 2020, after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a lorry on the A149, near Stalham.

The 58-year-old farmer, from Lessingham, died at the scene.

Following an inquest into Mr Anderson's death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Thursday, February 11, his family thanked those who tried to help him in the moments after the crash.

A spokesperson for the family said: “As a family, we would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all the people who helped Greg at the scene of the accident. There were members of the ambulance service, off duty paramedics and nurses, firefighters, police officers and even members of the public all helping at the scene.

"We are so grateful and thankful to you all for your extraordinary actions on the day in trying to save his life. Special thanks must go to those who knew Greg and his family and were there in the immediate aftermath of the accident."

In September, a spectacular tractor run was held along the back roads of east Norfolk in memory of Mr Anderson, who was described as a "one of farming’s kindest gentlemen”.

Around 100 vehicles took part in a fundraising tractor run in memory of well-known Norfolk farmer Greg Anderson, who died in August. Picture: Tim Kitson / Potato Solutions Ltd - Credit: Tim Kitson / Potato Solutions Ltd

The socially distanced event, which involved around 240 of Mr Anderson's friends, family and fellow farmers, as well as around 100 tractors, classic cars and vintage vehicles, raised more than £6,000 for the rural mental health charity You Are Not Alone (YANA).

Mr Anderson's family, said: "We will all miss Greg terribly but are relieved that despite Covid restrictions, we had the opportunity to celebrate his life last September with a tractor run and raised a significant amount of money for YANA in his memory.

"We would urge anyone who wishes to pay tribute to those who helped to make a donation to YANA.”

Closing the inquest into Mr Anderson's death, the coroner concluded his death was caused by a road traffic collision.