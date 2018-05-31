Level crossing problems cause train delays to and from Norwich

Problems at level crossings between Reedham Railway Station (pictured) and Norwich are affecting train services. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2006

A number of rail services to and from Norwich have been impacted this morning due to problems at level crossings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Issues at the junctions between the city and Reedham mean that trains are having to be take extra care over the crossings, which is causing delays.

Trains between Norwich and Lowestoft and Norwich and Great Yarmouth are being affected, as well as services from Lowestoft to Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia said that engineers from Network Rail are en route to the affected areas to help fix the problems.

Multiple faults with signals, CCTV cameras and phones that operate the crossings are thought to be behind the disruption, which Greater Anglia says is expected until the end of the day.

The company said: "Due to a problem at level crossings between Reedham and Norwich, trains have to run at a reduced speed. Train services to and from these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

If your journey is delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to claim delay repay.