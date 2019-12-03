New trains nicknamed 'Basil' as a host more are cancelled

The new Greater Anglia trains have been nicknamed "Basil" by frustrated members of staff Photo: BBC Picture Archive.

New Greater Anglia trains have been nicknamed 'Basils' by staff - because they are so "faulty".

Commuters are facing further delays on Tuesday (December 3) as more trains have been cancelled due to problems.

Currently 10 trains have been cancelled on lines including Norwich to Cambridge, Peterborough to Ipswich and London Liverpool Street to Norwich.

Passengers voiced their frustration on Monday after the train provider had to cancel 10 trains.

It is not yet known if the trains affected are from the new fleet.

Yesterday the company announced a "small number" of engineering staff based at its Norwich depot would lose their jobs as a result of the rail firm upgrading to a new fleet of Swiss trains.

One staff member, who did not want to be named, said the trains were nicknamed 'Basils' by engineers because they were so faulty.

The company has invested 1.4bn in new vehicles for its regional Norfolk routes.

The new trains have been brought in since September with the aim to replace all 169 vehicles in the fleet by the end of 2020.

The new Stadler trains have been billed as faster, more reliable and better equipped than their predecessors.

Many old trains remain on the network.

Greater Anglia has been approached for comment.