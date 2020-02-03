Search

Rail passengers set for week of replacement bus services

PUBLISHED: 07:15 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:15 03 February 2020

All rail services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Lowestoft will run through rail replacement bus services. Picture: Lesley Buckley.

Thousands of passengers are set for a week of rail replacement bus services as major works take place in Norfolk.

Starting from today, all Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, and Norwich and Lowestoft, will be replaced by buses.

The disruption will last all week as track renewal, bridge renewal and resignalling work takes place on the lines.

The first bus to Great Yarmouth will leave Norwich at 5.06am each day, arriving in the coastal town at 6.05am, while the last leaves the city at 11pm and arrives at 11.55pm.

Coming the other way, the first bus leaves Yarmouth at 5.10am and is scheduled to arrive in Norwich exactly one hour later.

Between Norwich and Lowestoft, the first rail replacement service leaves the city at 5.36am and arrives at 6.30am, while the final bus in that direction each day leaves at 10.40pm and is due in Lowestoft at 11.35pm.

The first bus into the city will leave at 5.35am and arrive at 6.28am, with the final service setting off at 11.30pm and arriving 55 minutes later.

Buses will also replace trains on the service between Lowestoft and Ipswich between Beccles and Lowestoft in the same period, due to the same work.

For a full timetable, visit the Greater Anglia website.

