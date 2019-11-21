Search

Advanced search

Problem at depot sees trains between Norwich and London cancelled

PUBLISHED: 06:50 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:50 21 November 2019

Trains at Norwich Railway Station. Some services to London have been cancelled due to an earlier problem at a depot. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trains at Norwich Railway Station. Some services to London have been cancelled due to an earlier problem at a depot. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A number of trains between Norwich and London have been cancelled.

The 7.03am and 8am services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 9.30am and 10.30am services from Liverpool Street to Norwich on Thursday will not run.

Greater Anglia said the cancellations were due to a problem that trapped trains in a depot earlier in the day.

It follows the earlier cancellations of the 5.53am Cromer to Norwich service and the 6.31am train from Sheringham to Norwich, which the operator said was also due to problems at a depot.

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Problem at depot sees trains between Norwich and London cancelled

Trains at Norwich Railway Station. Some services to London have been cancelled due to an earlier problem at a depot. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘You’re permanently fighting’: Traumatised relatives of violent crime victims struggling to cope

Cath Pickles has set up Restitute to help third-party victims of crime. Picture: KERRY JORDAN

Revealed: The number of empty shops on your town’s high street

More than 500 units lie empty in towns across Norfolk and Waveney, up16pc from last year. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists