Problem at depot sees trains between Norwich and London cancelled

Trains at Norwich Railway Station. Some services to London have been cancelled due to an earlier problem at a depot. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A number of trains between Norwich and London have been cancelled.

The 7.03am and 8am services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 9.30am and 10.30am services from Liverpool Street to Norwich on Thursday will not run.

Greater Anglia said the cancellations were due to a problem that trapped trains in a depot earlier in the day.

It follows the earlier cancellations of the 5.53am Cromer to Norwich service and the 6.31am train from Sheringham to Norwich, which the operator said was also due to problems at a depot.