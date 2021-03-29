News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More train services to run across region as lockdown loosens

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:04 PM March 29, 2021   
Greater Anglia's Delay Repay compensation scheme has been ranked among the most efficient in the UK

More train services are to run across Norfolk and Waveney from April 2 as Greater Anglia anticipates rise in passenger numbers. - Credit: Archant

A selection of off-peak train services will resume across Norfolk and Waveney later this week - with Greater Anglia anticipating a rise in passenger numbers as lockdown restrictions are eased.

The company has announced that most of the network will once again have at least an hourly service, from Friday (April 2), with further increases planned on other routes.

The changes are being made in anticipation of growing passeger numbers after the 'stay at home' message was dropped on Monday (March 29).

Plans for a 305-space car park at Norwich Railway Station have been given the go-ahead. Picture: BRI

Hourly services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Sheringham and Cambridge will resume from April 2. - Credit: Archant

From next week, Greater Anglia will be operating about 82pc of the normal timetable.

Rail passengers are being advisd to check before they travel, using the Greater Anglia website or app for details of revised schedules.

From Friday (April 2), hourly services will resume from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Sheringham and Cambridge.

The half-hourly peak services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, however, will not be reinstated at this point.

A new signal at Acle Station. Picture: Network Rail.

Acle railway station, on the Wherry Line between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

From April 12, the following intercity services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street will be reinstated on Mondays to Fridays only:

  • 05.30/06.48 Norwich to London Liverpool Street
  • 07.55/09.00 London Liverpool Street to Norwich

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We’re committed to providing a reliable, punctual and safe service for our customers.

“As well as anticipating forthcoming increases in passenger numbers as we move along the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, we’re monitoring how many customers are using our trains currently, so that we can provide enough services so that travellers can continue to socially distance.

“You can find the latest Government guidance on travel and information about what we’re doing to keep passengers safe - such as enhanced cleaning and sanitisation - on our website, where you can also find all the details of revised timetables.”

Current travel advice is to keep journeys to a minimum, plan your journey in advance, travel at less busy times and avoid making unnecessary journeys.

