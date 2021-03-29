More train services to run across region as lockdown loosens
A selection of off-peak train services will resume across Norfolk and Waveney later this week - with Greater Anglia anticipating a rise in passenger numbers as lockdown restrictions are eased.
The company has announced that most of the network will once again have at least an hourly service, from Friday (April 2), with further increases planned on other routes.
The changes are being made in anticipation of growing passeger numbers after the 'stay at home' message was dropped on Monday (March 29).
From next week, Greater Anglia will be operating about 82pc of the normal timetable.
Rail passengers are being advisd to check before they travel, using the Greater Anglia website or app for details of revised schedules.
From Friday (April 2), hourly services will resume from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Sheringham and Cambridge.
The half-hourly peak services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, however, will not be reinstated at this point.
From April 12, the following intercity services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street will be reinstated on Mondays to Fridays only:
- 05.30/06.48 Norwich to London Liverpool Street
- 07.55/09.00 London Liverpool Street to Norwich
Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We’re committed to providing a reliable, punctual and safe service for our customers.
“As well as anticipating forthcoming increases in passenger numbers as we move along the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, we’re monitoring how many customers are using our trains currently, so that we can provide enough services so that travellers can continue to socially distance.
“You can find the latest Government guidance on travel and information about what we’re doing to keep passengers safe - such as enhanced cleaning and sanitisation - on our website, where you can also find all the details of revised timetables.”
Current travel advice is to keep journeys to a minimum, plan your journey in advance, travel at less busy times and avoid making unnecessary journeys.