Joy as town is given £13.7m

Published: 11:09 AM December 26, 2020

A visualisation of the redeveloped Market Place in Great Yarmouth highlights part of the town centre redevelopment ambitions. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A huge overhaul of Great Yarmouth town centre will take a leap forward, thanks to a £13.7m Boxing Day gift from the Government.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has secured an offer of the £13.7m investment from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund towards revamping its town centre.

The Boxing Day funding boost sees the coastal town as the only area in Norfolk to receive the provisional funding offer of £13.7m investment as part of a vision to transform and revive Yarmouth's town centre.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick announced today that up to £830 million from the Future High Streets Fund was to be invested in 72 areas across England.

The government funding is part of wider support being providing to communities and businesses, to protect job and support the most vulnerable.

You may also want to watch:

Fifteen areas across England have been awarded a confirmed £255 million in total from the Future High Streets Fund.

A further 57 areas - which includes Great Yarmouth - have received provisional funding offers totalling £576 million.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's vision is to transform and revive Yarmouth town centre as a vibrant economic, cultural and community hub.

Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, leaders of the council’s main political groups, said: “This is great news for our borough and it’s needed more than ever, as we look forward to continuing to invest in the regeneration and recovery of our place into 2021, with the prospect of further investment through our complementary bid for a Town Deal.

“This positive announcement reflects considerable work with our partners to put together a strong and exciting bid to the Future High Streets Fund, seeking to help make our town centre sustainable into the future with a wider range of uses and making the most of Great Yarmouth’s special strengths, including its cultural heritage and visitor economy."







