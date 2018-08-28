Search

Norfolk’s first Taco Bell moves forward opening date

PUBLISHED: 15:03 06 December 2018

The new Taco Bell restaurant is set to open in Great Yarmouth's Regent Road.

Archant

Fans of Tex-Mex food will be getting a taste of a new fast food chain sooner than expected after it moved its opening date forward.

Norfolk’s first Taco Bell had been expected to open in Great Yarmouth on Monday, December 10.

But according to signage in the new restaurant’s windows, it will open three days early, on Friday, December 7.

The chain is moving in to a unit on Regent Road formerly occupied by Spudulike, with a 38-seat restaurant and takeaway offering.

It is reportedly creating 25 jobs, including six management positions.

Kevin Eagle, restaurant manager of the Great Yarmouth store said the unit on Regent Road is one they have kept an eye on for a while.

“We are really pleased to be opening a Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth and to focus our investment in this area. It is a place we have had our eye on for a while.

“Regent Road has a high footfall of those looking for entertainment and of course a bite to eat, providing us with the perfect spot to expand our portfolio in the area.”

