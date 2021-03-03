Great Yarmouth lands £20m in budget to transform town centre

Published: 3:25 PM March 3, 2021

A Norfolk coastal town is set to "take advantage of the modern age" as it receives £20m in funding to transform its town centre.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak today confirmed in his second-ever budget that Great Yarmouth had secured £20.1m of its Town Deal bid.

The borough's MP Brandon Lewis said the news was "fantastic" and a real boost to the Covid-stricken seaside economy.

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, said the news was fantastic for the borough - Credit: Denise Bradley

He said: "I am delighted that another cash injection will be coming into our community.

"This funding of over £20million will not only allow for crucial investments to be made, but will act as a catalyst for further progress to be made.

"It is yet another example of how this Conservative government is making sure that we build up Great Yarmouth so that we are ready to take advantages of the opportunities offered by the modern age.”

On Boxing Day 2020, the town was named as the only Norfolk beneficiary of the government's Future High Streets Fund, receiving a substantial £13.7m.

The council plans to use the money for improvements to the town's Market Place, an 89-strong home redevelopment at The Conge, the creation of a new heritage centre and funding for green initiatives.

A visualisation of the new Market Place - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Construction of the Third River Crossing - costing £100m - is also underway.

On top of today's budget windfall, Mr Lewis added that the Town Deal funding came with an £150,000 "gateway" bonus designed to help the town devise a strong bid for yet another new government scheme: the Levelling-up Fund.

The £4.8bn Levelling-up package, aimed at supporting high street regeneration, cultural assets and local transport in the country's most deprived areas, will be announced at the Spending Review.

Currently, Great Yarmouth is ranked as one of the government's "number one priorities" in its levelling-up agenda, alongside swathes of northern England and other coastal areas.

A visualisation of The Conge redevelopment - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council



