Murder charge delays coroner's investigation into man's death

PUBLISHED: 11:56 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 27 January 2020

Russell Lambert, from London, died three years after being attacked at his brother's house in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire

A coroner has postponed her investigation into the death of a man after his attacker was charged with murder.

Clive Malone, who was previously convicted for the attempted murder of Russell Lambert. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/PA WireClive Malone, who was previously convicted for the attempted murder of Russell Lambert. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire

Russell Lambert, from London, was left severely brain damaged, paralysed and blind after being attacked at his brother's house in Albion Road, in Great Yarmouth, on February 1, 2014, following a birthday party.

Mr Lambert was treated in hospital, but continued to deteriorate until he died on January 5, 2017, aged 59.

In October 2014, Clive Malone was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Malone, 32, from Paget Road in Great Yarmouth, has now been charged with murder following a review of the case by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

At an inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday, December 4, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: "I understand that criminal proceedings are to be brought, arising from the death of Russell Ivan Lambert.

"I therefore suspend my investigation and adjourn the inquest pending the outcome of those proceedings."

